3 dead in road accidents in Delhi on Holi

Three people were killed in as many road accidents in the national capital on the day the country celebrated Holi, police said on Wednesday. In north Delhi's Civil Lines area, Sonu Shrivastav, along with his friend Sumit, were going to Badarpur for playing Holi at Shrivastav's in-laws' house on a bike when they met with an accident on Tuesday, they said.

According to police, the two had consumed liquor near Sonepat in Haryana. Sumit was riding the bike rashly and around 5.30 pm near Baba Neem Karoli Temple, the bike dashed against the road divider, a senior police officer said. They both got injured and were sent to a hospital where Sumit succumbed to injuries around 8.20 pm, police said.

A student was killed and another got injured when their car rammed into a pole in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, they said. The accident took place on Tuesday at 1.40 pm, police said.

The injured has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and his condition is stated to be critical, they added. In the third incident, a man died after falling off his bike when it slipped on the road in Rohini's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night..

