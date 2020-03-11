NCB arrests three Nigerians

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in money laundering and drug smuggling. NCB said to have information regarding an international syndicate involved in drug smuggling and other money laundering activities.

It was learnt that one of the three Nigerians was a major point of sale of drugs and he used to collect the contrabands from the other two, said an NCB official. 255-gram cocaine, 350-gram heroin, and 100-gram methamphetamine have been recovered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

