J-K Police prevents 2 youths from joining militancy in Pulwama

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:45 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:45 IST
Two youths have been prevented from joining militant ranks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Wednesday. "Timely action taken by police prevented two youths from joining terror ranks in Awantipora. These youths had been indoctrinated and were influenced by the false narratives through social media and through incorrect information/education imparted to them," a police spokesman said.

He said one of the youths from north of the Tral area was wrongly influenced and indoctrinated through social media and was planning to join terror ranks. Another youth of Awantipora was detained in Budgam District when he was trying to get into contact with terrorists, the spokesman said.

Police along with families of the youth counselled them and handed over them to their parents, he said. The family members were advised to take proper care of their wards and monitor their activities so as to save them for falling prey to any incorrect information/ education which takes them to wrong path, the spokesman said..

