Army jawan injured in accidental firing during search op in J-K's Pulwama

An Army jawan was injured on Wednesday when the weapon of a CRPF personnel went off during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

The cordon and search operation was being carried out at Hyena in Tral area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday evening, a police official said

He said the injured jawan was admitted to an Army medical facility in Tral.

