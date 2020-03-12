Will protest if sports varsity shifted to Pune: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Atul Save has claimed that the Maharashtra government has decided to shift the proposed sports university from Aurangabad to Pune, and warned of a protest if the decision is not revoked. The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led state government proposed a dedicated sports university in Karodi area on the outskirts of Aurangabad city in Marathwada region.

Land acquisition for it has also been completed and 130 acre land has been handed over to the agencies concerned, Save told reporters on Wednesday. "However, the present state government has decided to shift the proposed sports university from here to Pune," he said.

Save, who is the MLA from Aurangabad (East), said he recently held a meeting with local sports associations to decide the way ahead. "We will ask the government to revoke this decision and set up the university in Aurangabad. If our demand is ignored, we will launch a protest," he said.

Hockey Maharashtra vice president Pankaj Bharsakhle said shifting this proposed university out of Aurangabad will hamper the growth of Marathwada in the field of sports. The land and initial funds for the project have already been allotted by the previous government, he said..

