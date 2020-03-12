Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will protest if sports varsity shifted to Pune: BJP MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 09:42 IST
Will protest if sports varsity shifted to Pune: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Atul Save has claimed that the Maharashtra government has decided to shift the proposed sports university from Aurangabad to Pune, and warned of a protest if the decision is not revoked. The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led state government proposed a dedicated sports university in Karodi area on the outskirts of Aurangabad city in Marathwada region.

Land acquisition for it has also been completed and 130 acre land has been handed over to the agencies concerned, Save told reporters on Wednesday. "However, the present state government has decided to shift the proposed sports university from here to Pune," he said.

Save, who is the MLA from Aurangabad (East), said he recently held a meeting with local sports associations to decide the way ahead. "We will ask the government to revoke this decision and set up the university in Aurangabad. If our demand is ignored, we will launch a protest," he said.

Hockey Maharashtra vice president Pankaj Bharsakhle said shifting this proposed university out of Aurangabad will hamper the growth of Marathwada in the field of sports. The land and initial funds for the project have already been allotted by the previous government, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Melbourne Cricket Ground management says a person who attended India-Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final on March 8 diagnosed with COVID-19.

Melbourne Cricket Ground management says a person who attended India-Australia Womens T20 World Cup Final on March 8 diagnosed with COVID-19....

Ban on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus

The new U.S. ban on foreign citizens entering the country if they have traveled to Europe in recent weeks will heap more pressure on airlines already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, hitting European carriers the hardest, analysts sai...

Crisis of Confidence in Business Leaders to Manage Disruption, Like Coronavirus

Only 15 of executives believe their companies top leadership will succeed NEW DELHI, India, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Only 15 of business executives worldwide have confidence in their companys own top leadership to successfully manage d...

From handshakes to kissing babies, virus upends poll campaigning in US

Podiums get sanitised before the candidate steps up to speak. Fist or elbow bumps take the place of handshakes, and kissing babies is out of the question. Rallies are cancelled, leaving candidates speaking to a handful of journalists and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020