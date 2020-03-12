Number of coronavirus patients in India rises to 73: Health Ministry

The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country rose to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Giving a state-wise breakup, the ministry said six positive cases have been reported in Delhi while 10 people were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday. Karnataka reported four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said

Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection. The total number of 73 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians tourists and one more foreign national, the ministry said.

