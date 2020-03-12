Left Menu
President of Senegal receives credentials of Ambassador of Bahrain

At the presidential palace in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, an official reception ceremony was held for the Ambassador.

President of Senegal receives credentials of Ambassador of Bahrain
At the presidential palace in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, an official reception ceremony was held for the Ambassador.

The President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, received the credentials of Ambassador Khalid bin Salman Al-Musallam as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Senegal, residing in Rabat.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness the Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to the President of Senegal and their wishes to him and his people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, President Sall requested the Ambassador to convey his greetings to His Majesty the King, His Royal Highness the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, wishing the Kingdom further development. He also wished the Ambassador success in carrying out his diplomatic duties.

