Over 7,300 killed in road accidents in Maha in Jan-Sep 2019

As many as 7,310 people lost their lives in road accidents in Maharashtra in the first nine months of 2019, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council on Thursday. He revealed this information in a written reply to a query by Congress legislator Anant Gadgil.

"A total of 24,262 accidents were reported from January to September 2019, in which 7,310 people lost their lives," Deshmukh said. As compared to the number of accidents that took place in 2018, there was a drop of 10 per cent in 2019, he said.

People violating speed limits and driving vehicles at excessive speed are to be blamed for the fatalities, Deshmukh said. He also said that a road crash analysis centre has started functioning in Mumbai, which focuses on the measures to be undertaken for avoiding fatal accidents..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.