NH-5 in Kinnaur district blocked due to snowfall

National Highway 5 at Ralli area of Kinnaur district was blocked after fresh snowfall that occurred on Wednesday night.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported. The area received heavy snowfall over the last few hours.

Road restoration work is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

