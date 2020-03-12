Left Menu
Two PFI members arrested for role in anti-CAA protests, Delhi violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:47 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two members of the Popular Front of India for their alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests and northeast Delhi riots, officials said

The accused have been identified as PFI president Parvez and secretary Illiyas, they said

The two were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, the officials said.

