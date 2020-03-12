Narmada canals of over 10,000 km yet to be built: Guj govt

Canals with a cumulative length of over 10,000 kms are yet to be constructed as part of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project, the Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a written query raised by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during the Question Hour about the status of the Narmada canal network, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said canals with a cumulative length of 10,338.34 km were yet to be built.

Although the main canal of 458.32 kms length has been completed, 101.88 kms of branch canals, 196.02 kms of distributaries, 1,579.99 kms of minor canals and 8,460.45 kms of sub-minor canals were yet to be built in the state, Patel, who handles Narmada portfolio, said. He added that these canals would be completed at the earliest, subject to land acquisition and grant of permissions by various departments, as they passed through forests, sanctuaries and other utilities, such as oil pipelines and power lines.

Since sub-minor canals were being built in partnership with beneficiary farmers, the pending work of these canals will be finished as and when farmers give permission to construct these canals, Patel said..

