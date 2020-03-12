Coronavirus: Public tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan stopped from Mar 13

As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the exploratory tour visits of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed from Friday till further notice.

Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to the public until further notice.

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

