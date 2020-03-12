Coronavirus: Public tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan stopped from Mar 13
As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the exploratory tour visits of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed from Friday till further notice.
As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the exploratory tour visits of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed from Friday till further notice.
Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to the public until further notice.
With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Uttar Pradesh
- Delhi
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi: party sources.
Cong leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi
Cong postpones march to Rashtrapati Bhavan till Thursday in view of President Ram Nath Kovind's unavailability:Cong leader Randeep Surjewala PTI SKC ASKKJ
Cong leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi
Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan