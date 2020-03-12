CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax officer and Prem Sukh Didel, Income Tax inspector, both posted in Nagaur, Rajasthan besides chartered accountant Suresh Pareek have been taken into custody, they said.

The CBI had received a complaint that the officers had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs five lakh through the chartered accountant to settle issues related to a tax survey done by them at the offices of the complainant in Nagaur, the officials said. Based on the information, the CBI team laid a trap whereby the chartered accountant was arrested while allegedly receiving Rs four lakh bribe, they said.

The CBI also took into custody Singh and Didel on the basis of information provided by Pareek, they said. "Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused at 10 different places at Nagaur, Jaipur and Merta City (Rajasthan) which resulted in recovery of incriminating documents," a CBI spokesperson said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.