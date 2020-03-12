Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP to depute 'Arogya Mitras' at PHCs to inform people about govt health schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:47 IST
UP to depute 'Arogya Mitras' at PHCs to inform people about govt health schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said one 'Arogya Mitra' each will be deputed at all primary health centres in the state to inform people about health-related schemes being run by the government. Adityanath was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 'Kaushal Satrang' programme organised by the Department of Vocational Education and Skill Development and Labour and Employment Exchange Department at the Lok Bhawan here.

He said the programme is dedicated to generating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state. "The government will deploy one Arogya Mitra at each PHCs to inform people about the schemes run by the government," the chief minister said.

He said the government has found a means for the prosperity of the state through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. "Through ODOP, 5 lakh youth got employment in a year. Due to immense popularity of ODOP in the country and the world, a separate budget has been arranged for it for all the states in the Union Budget this time. With the employment of potters through the Matikala Board, there has been a big change in their life," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

WRAPUP 5-Trump stops flights from Europe, global alarm over coronavirus spreads

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. But Ch...

Coronavirus impact: Daily international passenger arrivals fall to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020