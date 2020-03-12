UP to depute 'Arogya Mitras' at PHCs to inform people about govt health schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said one 'Arogya Mitra' each will be deputed at all primary health centres in the state to inform people about health-related schemes being run by the government. Adityanath was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 'Kaushal Satrang' programme organised by the Department of Vocational Education and Skill Development and Labour and Employment Exchange Department at the Lok Bhawan here.

He said the programme is dedicated to generating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state. "The government will deploy one Arogya Mitra at each PHCs to inform people about the schemes run by the government," the chief minister said.

He said the government has found a means for the prosperity of the state through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. "Through ODOP, 5 lakh youth got employment in a year. Due to immense popularity of ODOP in the country and the world, a separate budget has been arranged for it for all the states in the Union Budget this time. With the employment of potters through the Matikala Board, there has been a big change in their life," he said..

