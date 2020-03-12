Srinagar police busts gang involved in highway robberies, house break-ins: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested three persons and claimed to to have busted a gang involved in a spate of highway robberies and house break-ins in the city. "Three accused have been arrested and stolen properties worth several lakh of rupees have been recovered at their instance," a police spokesperson said.

On receipt of several complaints about highway robberies and house-breaking incidents, a special police team was constituted to investigate the incidents, he said. "During the investigation, officers were able to identify the accused persons involved in extorting money, committing thefts and masquerading as gunmen with dummy guns," he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil Ahmad Shah, Javaid Ahmad Shah and Imran Ahmad Shah, all residents of Manganwaij in Kanipora area of the city, he added. "On their disclosure, one car, one TV, several refrigerators, washing machines, gas cylinders, cooking gas stoves, crockery, electronic goods, vehicle batteries and 31 mobile phones were recovered," the spokesman said..

