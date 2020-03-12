HC issues notice to Delhi govt, police on plea seeking action against political leaders over 'hate speeches'

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police, Delhi Government and other concerned parties, including political leaders, on a plea seeking action against political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches and engaging in criminal activities. The plea also sought attachment of their properties for damage to public property during the recent Delhi violence. The plea alleges that hate speeches were made by several leaders of different political parties like Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan and others.

The court has sought the response of all political leaders whose names are mentioned in the petition including Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan among others. The PIL was moved by activist Deepak Madan seeking setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's violence in northeast Delhi.

The plea also seeks to sell their property to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital. The petition states that due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, various groups were protesting against this Act at various places in Delhi. Since the passing of the amendment, leaders of various political parties started giving statements against the Amendment and gave hate speeches, which instigated the people who started raising anti-CAA slogans, the petition mentions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

