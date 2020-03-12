Woman beaten to death by husband in Odisha

A woman has been allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband in Odisha's Keonjhar district following a verbal spat between the two, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Manipur village in Pandapada police station area on Wednesday night following a heated argument between 35-year-old Raya Juang and his 30-year-old wife Benga over domestic issues, an officer said.

The accused's mother and other members of his family joined the argument and started beating Benga Juang, he said. During the assault on Benga Juang, the accused picked up a stick and repeatedly hit his wife with it, killing her on the spot, the police officer said.

The accused, his mother and two other family members have been arrested, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been started, the officer added..

