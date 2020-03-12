Police arrest drug smuggler with links in Pakistan, recover 10 kg heroin

The Punjab police on Thursday arrested an alleged drug smuggler having links with narcotics suppliers across the border and recovered 10 kilogram heroin at his instance. An official of the Amritsar rural police wing accused Davinder Singh, a resident of Kakkar village, was arrested in operation by the Anti-Narcotic Cell.

At Singh's instance, the drug was recovered from across the barbed fence on the Indo-Pak border, he said, adding that the heroin was smuggled from across the border. Police said Singh has confessed to having links with Pakistani drug smugglers.

Their modus operandi was to hire some persons with tractors on the pretext of tilling agriculture land across the barbed fence on Indo-Pak border but actually indulge in drug smuggling, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

