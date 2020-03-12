Delhi Traffic Police personnel given masks and gloves in view of coronavirus outbreak

The Delhi Traffic Police has provided adequate masks and gloves to its personnel and issued special instructions on dealing with motorists in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday

They have also been provided extra straws to be used with breath analysers during alcohol test. The traffic police personnel use masks due to pollution. After the outbreak of coronavirus, they have been told strictly to use masks during public interaction, they said. "The Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been provided extra masks, straws and gloves. They have been asked to wash their hands if possible or use gloves. They have been instructed not to interact without masks, especially during alcometer test," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N S Bundela said. Every individual gets separate straw, which is disposable, for alcometer test, they said. The department has adequate masks and as per the requirement, the officers can take as much as they want during their duties, police said. The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74, including 17 foreigners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.