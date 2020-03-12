Chennai man held for evading customs duty on drones

A Chennai resident has beenarrested by the Customs authorities here for allegedlysmuggling drones and evading import duty of Rs 60 lakh

Rajkumar Rangnathan, who was arrested on Wednesday,admitted to importing drones of over Rs 2 crore without payingthe customs duty of Rs 60 lakh, an official said

He was produced before a city court by the Marine andPreventive Wing of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate andremanded in judicial custody till March 26.

