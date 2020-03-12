Left Menu
Development News Edition

India require 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft in 2020-2038: Airbus

President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley on Thursday said that India will require over 1500 new passenger and cargo aircraft between 2020 and 2038.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:03 IST
India require 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft in 2020-2038: Airbus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley on Thursday said that India will require over 1500 new passenger and cargo aircraft between 2020 and 2038. Anand Stanley, speaking to ANI said, "India will require 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft between now and 2038, in response to strong demand, according to Airbus' latest India Market Forecast. Of these, up to 20 percent could be widebodies."

"Some 1,440 aircraft are for growth and 440 are needed for replacement aircraft that will be retired. Taking into account the 440 retirements, India's existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft will quadruple 1,950 by 2038," he added. India is set to become one of the world's largest economies, with some of the world's fastest-growing cities in terms of GDP--Chennai and Bengaluru.

"In the next 20 years, air transportation is expected to be a key enabler and a beneficiary of this economic growth. Rising wealth and urbanization, and the Indian government's ambitious regional connectivity programs are all growth drivers. In the next 20 years, Indian traffic is forecast to increase at 8.2 per cent per year, making it the world's fastest-growing market," said Stanley. He stated that India is at the forefront of global aviation growth and Airbus is proud to partner with the country's choice of aircraft.

"With our world-class engineering and training centers and our 45 strong supplier network, Airbus' industrial footprint in India has set. Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft is partly made in India and we are working to double our sourcing volumes to more than US $ 1 billion by 2025," said Stanley. He added this shows our commitment to the Indian aviation sector, to our customers and to the government's 'Make in India' program. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Two top PFI members arrested for role in North East Delhi riots: Police

The police on Thursday arrested two members of the Popular Front of India for their alleged involvement in communal riots amid anti-CAA protests in the North East Delhi, in which over 50 persons were killed, officials said. The accused have...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about handball at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics involves 33 sports, including handball. Here are some key facts about handball at the Olympics.Introduced Indoor mens handball was added to the program in 1972 and womens handball added in 1976. Another iteration of ...

NHL latest league to put season on hold

The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest league to suspend operations. The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing f...

Soccer-UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 over coronavirus

UEFA will consider the option of postponing Euro 2020 during a video conference with its 55 federations, a source close to European soccers governing body said on Thursday as the sport faced up to the growing impact of the coronavirus. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020