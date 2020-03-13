Five arrested for stone pelting, stabbing incident on Holi in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Five people were arrested after a clash during Holi celebrations left three persons with stab injuries in Ramlila Tilla area, police said

A case has been registered against six people in Kotwali police station and the five arrested people were identified as Nitin Kumar, Amrat, Akash, Savan and Akash, SHO Anil Kapervan said on Thursday

He added that three persons were stabbed and stone-pelting was also reported during the clash between two groups on Holi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.