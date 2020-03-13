MTP (Amendment) Bill in LS next week: Meghwal

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be taken up for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha next week, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday. Informing the House about the legislative business listed for the next week, he said the bill will be taken up next week.

The bill seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks. It was introduced in Lok Sabha earlier this month by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The government had said the bill seeks to ensure safe termination of pregnancies and also give women reproductive rights over their bodies.

The extension to 24 weeks will also help victims of rape, girls with disabilities as well as minors, who may not realise they are pregnant until later, it had said, describing the draft legislation as progressive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

