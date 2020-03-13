Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTP (Amendment) Bill in LS next week: Meghwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:20 IST
MTP (Amendment) Bill in LS next week: Meghwal

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be taken up for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha next week, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday. Informing the House about the legislative business listed for the next week, he said the bill will be taken up next week.

The bill seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks. It was introduced in Lok Sabha earlier this month by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The government had said the bill seeks to ensure safe termination of pregnancies and also give women reproductive rights over their bodies.

The extension to 24 weeks will also help victims of rape, girls with disabilities as well as minors, who may not realise they are pregnant until later, it had said, describing the draft legislation as progressive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

J&K govt orders suspension of Nodal officer for Coronavirus control

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the suspension of Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts in the Union Territory for dereliction of duty. Pending an inquiry into his conduct, Dr. Khan, Nodal Officer fo...

AAP MP writes to chairmen of RS, LS urging for Parliament to be suspended in wake of corona outbreak

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sushil Gupta on Friday wrote to chairmen of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, urging them to suspend current session of the Parliament in wake of coronavirus outbreak. I have written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naid...

'Cong govts presented separate rail budget to mislead people'

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday attacked the previous Congress-led governments in Lok Sabha, saying they presented separate railways budget only to mislead people. Replying to a discussion on demands for grants of the Ministry...

Pak working to protect its citizens, ready to help neighbours to combat coronavirus: official

Pakistan is working to protect its citizens from the novel coronavirus and is ready to provide assistance to neighbours if needed, a top government official said on Wednesday, a day after the country reported a new infection, taking the num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020