Two booked for misappropriating school funds worth lakhs

A case of cheating has been registered against two trustees of a school in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 85.95 lakh, police said on Friday. The Narpoli police on Thursday booked Vikas Jain and his wife Lalita, while the couple hasn't been arrested as yet, an official said.

As per the complaint lodged by another school trustee, the duo had allegedly diverted funds in the form of fees and other income worth Rs 85.95 lakh towards their construction company. The couple had been involved in illegalities since 2015 and had also fabricated documents and used fake letterheads, the complaint stated.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

