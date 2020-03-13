Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Assembly adjourns, opposition attacks govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:16 IST
Kerala Assembly adjourns, opposition attacks govt

(Eds: Minor edit in first para) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (PTI): In the backdrop of the coronavirus scare, the Kerala Assembly on Friday adjourned sine die. The decision in this regard was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala attacked the government saying there was no need to cut short the session even as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were going on. He described the government decision as "autocratic" and said it was a "black chapter" in the history of parliamentary democracy.

On Friday, M K Muneer (IUML) moved notice for an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the coronavirus, which has spread to various parts of the state with 16 people testing positive so far. The Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan accepted the opposition plea for discussion.

Muneer alleged the laxity on the government's part had resulted in more positive cases surfacing in the state after the first three cases were successfully treated. He said while the central government had issued a consolidated travel advisory on February 26 stating that those coming from COVID19-infected nations including Italy and South Korea should be quarantined for 14 days, the Health Minister K K Shailaja had told the house that the circular was issued only on March 1, thus "misguiding" the house.

The three-member family, who tested positive for the virus, had reached Kochi on February 29 and according to government had not reported to the health and airport authorities that they had returned from Italy, he said. The family did shopping and the government was unaware of it.

The opposition's duty is to point the government's lapses, and not to sing praise to the government, Chennithala said. The Health Minister said this was not the time to find fault with the government.

"Please do not go on a fault finding mission", she said addressing the opposition benches with folded hands. "We need to stand together at this juncture", she added.

At the panchayat level, Asha and 'kudumbashree' workers have been asked to track if any people in their respective areas have come from abroad. Surveillance at Tamil Nadu and Karnataka borders have been strengthened, she said and sought the cooperation of everyone, including the opposition.

Raju Abraham, Ranni Mla, said there was a big lapse on the part of the three member family who did not report that they had come from Italy. He also wanted the opposition to withdraw its "media mania" jibe against the health minister.

The Assembly had on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the circular barring the return of Indian from coronavirus affected countries unless they provide a certificate that proves that they have tested negative for the infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

New release dates announced for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Toofan'

Yash Raj Films and Excel Entertainment have decided to change the release dates of their two much-anticipated flicks - Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Farhan Akhtars Toofan. While Ranveers comedy-drama will hit the theatres on ...

S.African ex-president Zuma's bid to stop corruption trial is rejected

South Africas Supreme Court of Appeal SCA has rejected former president Jacob Zumas application to appeal a lower courts decision that he should stand trial for corruption, a registrar of the court said on Friday.According to the local news...

England's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus

Englands ongoing tour of Sri Lanka was on Friday called off in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ECB said, calling the situation unprecedented. The decision was announced while the English cricketers were playing the second day of...

Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes till March 31

After JNU, the Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes on Friday with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The university also decided to close all schools run by i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020