Two leopards found dead in West Bengal's tea garden

Two leopards were found dead in a tea garden in Alipurduar district of West Bengal, a forest department official said here on Friday. The carcasses of the two leopards were recovered from Makrapara tea estate in Birpara police station area on Thursday, Dalgaon forest ranger Dorji Sherpa said.

The cause of their death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination, he said. Jalpaiguri wildlife warden Seema Chowdhury said the animals might have been poisoned.

Tea garden workers in the Birpara-Madarihat block said they were scared because of frequent leopard attacks. Since October 2018, five persons died and six others were injured due to leopard attacks in the block, they claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.