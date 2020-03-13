Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting girl

A court here sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl last year and fined him Rs 30,000, police said on Friday

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said on February 2 last year when the 5-year-old girl's parents were not at home, the convict Ramavtaar, lured her with money and took her to a deserted place where he sexually assaulted her

"Next day, victim mother found swelling on her private parts following which they informed the police," he said. Ramavtaar was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Gurgaon police PRO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

