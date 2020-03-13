COVID-19 : Air India flight to bring back Indians stranded in Milan

In the backdrop of several Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Italy, India will send a flight to Milan on Saturday in order to evacuate its nationals. The Air India flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and will land in Delhi on Sunday morning with the evacuees.

"Air India would be taking a flight to Milan (Italy) to bring back Indians stranded there. The flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport," said Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary, MEA added that around 220 students are stranded in and around Milan, Italy.

"Our priority is to bring them back. If any other students are left behind they can contact our missions, and we will see what next we can do," he added. Speaking in the press briefing Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from China are being discharged today after having tested negative for coronavirus in the second round of test.

"If masks are sold at exorbitant prices then States can take action as per law. If needed, we will take drastic action on the abnormal increase in the price of masks," said Agarwal. Speaking on the invocation of Epidemic Act by the Centre, Agarwal said "It is important to understand that it is not a health emergency. We are trying to support the initiative taken by the state in terms of managing the situation."

Agarwal added that till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and one Canadian national. The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

