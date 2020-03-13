Left Menu
Union Cabinet approves construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor

The Union Cabinet has approved construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor project with an investment of Rs 7660 crore in partnership with the World Bank.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:45 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The Union Cabinet gives approval to the construction of 780 km Green National Highway Corridor project with an investment of Rs 7660 crore in partnership with the World Bank. #PragatiKaHighway."

"The highway will connect Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Besides up-gradation and redevelopment, environment-friendly and sustainable steps will be taken to build the highway," Gadkari said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

