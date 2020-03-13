Youth nabbed for robbing tempo driver after throwing gulal in his eyes

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a tempo driver of Rs 20,000 after throwing gulal in his eyes in south Delhi's Chirag Delhi area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Savitri Nagar, they said. On March 7, one Udai Partap Singh lodged a complaint stating that a man approached him on that day at around around 8.30 AM when he was sleeping in his tempo near BRT road, Chirag Delhi, asking him to drop him to a nearby shrine, a senior police officer said. When Singh was going with Vicky to the shrine, the accused threw a yellow powder in his eyes, punched him on the nose and fled from the spot after robing Rs 20,000 from him, the officer said. "During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the accused from Millennium Park, Chirag Delhi on Wednesday at around 9 PM," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Interrogation revealed that he used yellow coloured gulal to rob the driver of Rs 20,000, of which he spent Rs 10,500 on alcohol. Police recovered the remaining Rs 9,500 from his possession, the DCP added.

