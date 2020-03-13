Left Menu
CRPF inks MoU to re-skill specially-abled troops in cyberspace ops, AI

The CRPF on Friday inked a deal with a disability support NGO in order to train its troops, who lost their limbs in operations, in various skills including cyber operations, artificial intelligence and para-sports, a senior official said. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised between the force and the Aditya Mehta Foundation here in presence of CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari, the official said.

A total of 189 CRPF personnel, he said, lost their limbs or underwent amputation in the last ten years while they were in the line of duty or operations. The MoU is aimed to create new opportunities for such personnel who remain an integral part of the force, the official said.

He said DG Maheshwari stressed during the event that these personnel can be trained in varied skills like acquiring working knowledge of the cyberspace, artificial intelligence, para-sports and many other such areas. "The world throws immense opportunities for us to grab. The only thing required to gainfully harness these opportunities is to re-orient the psycho-behavioral characters accordingly," the DG said.

"I hope our force personnel will make the most of the re-skilling opportunities being opened up through the MoU," he said. The DG also honoured five such specially-abled personnel of the force with DG's commendation disc and certificates for bringing laurels in the field of para-sports.

In a separate event, the CRPF chief also handed over appointment letters to a family member of each of 20 personnel who were killed in the line of duty. The companies that offered jobs include Wipro, Toyota, Dream Studio, Virtusa and Garcorp, the official said. The 3.25 lakh personnel strong Central Reserve Police Force is country's largest paramilitary and is categorised as the lead internal security and anti-Naxal operations armed police unit of the country..

