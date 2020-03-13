Mizoram prioritising development of rural areas: Governor

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said that the state government is prioritising the development of rural areas. Pillai, addressing a programme during his maiden visit to newly created Khawzawl district, said all-round development of the state can be achieved only when rural areas witness growth.

"The state government is prioritising the development of rural areas on a par with the state capital," he said. The governor said that Mizoram can become the fastest developing state in the country if people are supportive of the state government.

He urged the people to make efforts in becoming the most literate state in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

