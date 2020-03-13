Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farooq Abdullah visits father Sheikh Abdullah's grave following release, offers prayers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:02 IST
Farooq Abdullah visits father Sheikh Abdullah's grave following release, offers prayers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah visited his father Sheikh Abdullah's grave, located on the banks of the Dal Lake at Hazratbal here, shortly after being released from his 221-day detention on Friday. Accompanied by his wife Moile, grandson Adeem and other members of the family, Abdullah offered prayers at the grave of his father.

Dressed in a black kurta, a traditional 'Karakuli' cap, and dark sunglasses because of recent eye surgery, Abdullah spent some time at the grave. He could not offer prayers on his father's death anniversary on December 5 last year as he was in detention under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). Talking to reporters at his residence earlier on Friday after the PSA slapped on him was revoked by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Abdullah said, "I am grateful to everyone who prayed for us but this freedom is not complete. "Freedom will be complete when all leaders Omar, Mehbooba ji and all the others who are in prisons of the state or outside the state are released. I hope government will take action soon to release every one...," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson postpones English local and mayoral elections for a year -BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed Mays local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC said on Friday.On Thursday, the Electoral Commission watchdog said the polls should be put off until ...

Athletics-Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the citys mayor said on Friday.The worlds most prestigious marathon, which is now due to take plac...

Sudan announces first coronavirus death

Sudan announced on Friday its first case of the novel coronavirus following the death of a 50-year-old man the night before. The Sudanese citizen had recently been in the United Arab Emirates, the health ministry said in a statement, withou...

Chile's Pinera, responding to protests, cracks down on white-collar crime

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced legislation on Friday to combat white collar crimes such as insider trading and collusion, the latest in a series of proposals aimed at quelling the demands of continuing protests over inequality...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020