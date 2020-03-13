Coronavirus: 159 people completed surveillance period, 2 tested positive so far, says J-K admin

Amid the coronavirus scare, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday that 159 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period and so far only two cases have been tested positive in the Union Territory. According to the administration's daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, 1,743 travellers and people who had come in contact with suspected coronavirus cases have been put under surveillance while 1,485 are under home quarantine.

While 18 people are in hospital quarantine, 81 persons are under home surveillance, it said. Eighty-five samples were sent for testing of which 77 tested negative, only two positive and reports of six cases are still awaited as of March 13, the bulletin stated.

The latest travel advisory by the Centre states that anyone with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival. The Union Health Ministry on Friday put the number of coronavirus cases in the country at 81.

The tally of 81, seven more since Thursday night, includes a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who became the country's first coronavirus fatality and 17 foreign nationals, Health Ministry officials said..

