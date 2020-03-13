Coronavirus: Bihar educational institutes, theatres, zoo to remain shut till Mar 31

The Bihar government on Friday ordered immediate closure of all educational institutes, coaching centres and cinema theatres till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat and indicated that more steps could be taken in the next few days following a review of the situation. The Patna zoo, museums and parks run by the state will also remain closed till March 31 to avoid mass gatherings, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar told a press conference after a high-level meeting on the pandemic was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We are asking all schools, colleges and universities to accordingly defer and reschedule their examinations. We are not passing any order about the CBSE tests as that must come from the competent authority," the chief secretary said. He said at government schools, children benefiting from the mid-day meal scheme will get money remitted to the bank accounts of their parents for the period of closure. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed and beneficiaries will be compensated through direct cash transfer.

Steps were being taken to "decongest" government offices and "a suggestion has been made to respective heads of departments, across all districts in the state, to consider employees being put on duty on alternate days to avoid crowding of premises". Besides, all bookings of government-owned auditoriums for social or cultural events were being cancelled "to prevent large gatherings".

Celebrations on the occasion of the Bihar Diwas, the state's foundation day, scheduled on March 22 has also been put off for the same reason, the chief secretary said. "After a review of the situation in April, the event may be rescheduled," he added.

About the ongoing budget session of the bicameral legislature, the chief secretary said, "We are not the competent authority to take a decision on whether the business should carry on inside the House or not." A close watch is being kept on tourists arriving via airport here and at Gaya which attracts a large number of pilgrims from the Far East - and also those entering the state through the border with Nepal, he added. Replying to a query, he said, "We have at present not ordered the closure of shopping malls and other commercial establishments. We would decide on them in a day or two." He also said the government was going to put out advertisements asking people to defer functions which will witness large gathering.

"In a few days, we will decide on imposing more restrictions by invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act," he added. By means of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments from time to time are enforceable.

"So far, no coronavirus case has been confirmed in the state. Till date, 142 patients have been kept under observation, out of whom 73 have been discharged. There is no need for panic," he said. "We have also decided to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state to meet the challenges that lie ahead. The number of ventilators available at leading hospitals in Bihar will be increased by 100. A protocol for disinfecting hospital premises as soon as a patient tests positive, is also in place," he added.

The chief secretary said testing kit for detecting the virus was at present available at the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute here, an ICMR centre, but "we are in the process of getting these installed at the AIIMS, Patna and state-run hospitals like PMCH and IGIMS". Replying to a query, the chief secretary said no restrictions have been placed on the sale of fish, poultry and mutton in the wake of rumours that non-vegetarian food posed a greater threat of contracting the deadly virus.

He also urged the people to avoid distress purchase of face masks, which were being sold at a premium ever since the news of the outbreak has spread..

