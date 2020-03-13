Jharoda Kalan police training camp to turn into coronavirus screening base

The Delhi Police training camp located in Jharoda Kalan in south west Delhi will be turned into a camp to screen people showing symptoms of COVID-19, officials said on Friday. After receiving the order from Police Headquarters, all kinds of training at Jharoda Kalan has been deferred till March 31, they said.

There were more than 1,000 trainees in the camp who have been asked to leave by Saturday, a senior police officer said. The camp will be taken over by the health department and it will be turned into a screening centre for suspected cases of coronavirus, the order reads. Total 81 people, including a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who became the country's first coronavirus fatality and 17 foreign nationals, have been infected with the contagious COVID-19 in India. Cases of the infection have been reported from at least 11 states and territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, where three patients were discharged last month after they recovered..

