Central govt has not exempted oil exploration projs from environmental approvals

The central government on Friday said it has not exempted on-shore and off-shore gas and oil exploration projects from the requirement of environmental clearances. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo told the Lok Sabha that the government has not exempted these kinds of projects in terms of giving environment clearances.

"... we have actually decentralised it and given it to the state governments to decide. There is a very robust process that goes through in giving environmental clearances for this thing," he said during the Question Hour. Responding to a supplementary question regarding no exemption for hydrocarbon exploration projects from environmental clearances, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ministry has not done away with such clearances.

"We have not done away with the Water and Air Acts. We have not exempted the provisions of these Acts. What we have done is that earlier file used to come to Delhi for clearance and now we have delegated that power to the States. You should welcome it. Now, in all States there will be no delay," he said. Javadekar is in charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

