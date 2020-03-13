Left Menu
Punjab deputy commissioners told not to grant permission for mass gatherings

A seven-member group of ministers, formed by the Punjab government to review on a daily basis the situation triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, asked the deputy commissioners on Friday not to grant permission for mass gatherings. In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra, the panel urged religious leaders and Dera (sect) heads to postpone their scheduled religious congregations.

In a statement, Mohindra said the administration took immediate action to check the spread of the deadly disease and 2,200 quarantine beds were ready throughout the state. A total 250 ventilators in private hospitals and 20 ventilators each were ready in government medical colleges in Amritsar and Patiala. The minister said consistent awareness campaign would be launched in coordination with all the government departments, the Indian Medical Association, social and religious organisations, and NGOs to educate people to refrain from shaking hands and avoid mass gatherings.

Anganwadi (rural child care centre) workers, panchayat secretaries and others would establish personal contact with all the households in the rural areas to sensitise the people, the minister added. More than 88,000 passengers have been screened so far for coronavirus at the Amritsar and Mohali airports. Over 6,600 passengers with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries were screened and 335 passengers were found untraced, according to a statement.

A passenger, who returned from Italy, was tested positive and was admitted to government hospital in Amritsar. Seven passengers were found to have symptoms of suspected coronavirus, as per the bulletin. Meanwhile, an officer couple who recently returned from Italy and Switzerland have quarantined themselves at their homes. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dyalan and Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kondal have been home quarantined for 14 days, officials said.

Sangrur police chief Sandeep Garg and Patiala Development Authority chief administrator Surbhi Malik have also been quarantined at home, officials added. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of novel coronavirus cases in India stands at 81, which include 16 Italians and a Canadian, The tally of 81, seven more since Thursday night, includes a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who became the country's first coronavirus fatality, and 17 foreign nationals, Health Ministry officials said.

Several states across India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, shutting down schools, theatres and colleges, and many public events, including the IPL, were postponed. Cases of the infection have been reported from at least 11 states and territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, where three patients were discharged last month after they recovered. PTI CHS SUN HMB.

