Complaint by pvt individual against WSJ journalist, no decision on his deportation: MEA

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:16 IST
The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said a complaint by a private individual was registered against India-based Wall Street Journal journalist Eric Bellman, but no decision has been taken by the government on his deportation. The clarification from the ministry came after a media report claimed that the deportation of the WSJ's South Asia deputy bureau chief was under consideration.

"A complaint was registered against Mr.Eric Bellman by a private individual on government's Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs," he said..

