Coronavirus cases rise to 81, Health Ministry says situation so far 'not a health emergency'

The number of novel coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 81, which includes a 76-year-old man who died in Karnataka, the Health Ministry officials said while cautioning against panicking, saying the situation so far is "not a health emergency". Addressing reporters, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Aggarwal said besides three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery, seven more coronavirus infected patients have been cured and they will be discharged soon.

"The remaining 71 are clinically stable," he said. The 81 figure also include 16 Italians and one Canadian.

On invocation of Epidemic Act by the Centre, Aggarwal said,"It is not a health emergency." With the World Health Organisation declaring novel coronavirus a pandemic, Aggarwal said that 4,000 people who had come in contact with the 81 positive cases have been identified through contract tracing and were being tracked while 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance. He said all essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all states and UTs.

He informed so far, 1,031 persons including 48 nationals have been evacuated from countries such as Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru. "Till date, 890 evacuees from COVID-19 affected countries, have been discharged after 14 days isolation and having tested negative as per protocols," Aggarwal said.

A special flight operated by Indian Air Force brought back 58 passengers from Iran on March 10. India also facilitated Mahan Air flight to bring back people from Iran, and Friday one flight with 44 passengers has landed in Mumbai. These passengers are being kept in quarantine at the Indian Navy facility in Mumbai.

Another Mahan Air flight is expected to land on Saturday in Delhi, Ministry of Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Rubina Ali said. "As per the need, more such special flights will be operated to bring back Indians who have tested negative. India is also coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per protocol," the official said.

The government has also sent a team of four doctors from the Ministry of Health to Rome. They have just reached Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India. Air India will also send another flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians. This flight would take off around 12 or 1 in the afternoon on Saturday and it will land on Sunday morning at 7.45 am Delhi airport, Ali said.

So far 83 Indians from Italy have already arrived in the country. Meanwhile, 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from China, have been discharged on Friday after having tested negative for COVID-19 in the second round of tests, Aggarwal said.

The Centre also announced that people will be allowed to travel through 19 of 37 land immigration checkposts from Saturday midnight and services of Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses will continue to remain suspended till April 15. Only four Indo-Nepal border checkposts will remain operational, and for citizens of Bhutan and Nepal visa-free entry to the country will continue, Home Ministry Additional Secretary Anil Malik said.

He said the decision on closing the Kartarpur corridor is under consideration In addition, a total 11,71,061 passengers from 10,876 flights have been screened at 30 designated airports. Also 6,700 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across 52 centres in the country and the health ministry intends to increase it to 65 centres soon.

"Without ramping up, at current capacity we can conduct up to 10,000 tests in a day. If the outbreak gets bigger and we have to ramp up, we will be able to increase it to 20,000 tests in a day," Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said. "Also, 3,062 passengers and 583 contacts were identified and referred to IDSP/ designated hospitals while 42,296 passengers have been brought under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized. 25,504 passengers have been additionally screened at major and minor seaports, and more than 14 lakh people have been screened at land ports," the Health Ministry said.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The government has asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad and to refrain from travelling to countries reporting high cases and deaths as mentioned in the travel advisory issued. All incoming international passengers returning to India should self- monitor their health and follow the required do's and dont's as detailed by the government.

In case of any signs/ symptoms like fever, dry cough, difficulty in breathing etc one may visit a doctor or call the ministry’s 24X7 helpline - 011-23978046. PTI PLB SLB UZM AAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.