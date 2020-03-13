Left Menu
Noida: Total 854 under surveillance for coronavirus

  Updated: 13-03-2020 21:16 IST
More than 700 people working in a leather company in Greater Noida have been put under surveillance after a Delhi-based director of the firm tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the number of individuals currently under observation for COVID-19 to 854, officials said on Friday. According to Health Department officials, 1,222 coronavirus suspects have been under surveillance in Gautam Buddh Nagar since mid-January.

"Currently, 854 people are under surveillance, while 310 have been removed from surveillance. Samples of 170 people have been taken so far for the test, of which 115 have been negative, one positive (the Delhi-based man) and result of rest are awaited," an official told PTI. Earlier on Friday, 707 workers of a private leather firm were put under surveillance for two days after its director, who lives in West Delhi's Janakpuri area, tested positive for coronavirus.

The 46-year-old man had recently travelled to Italy, Switzerland before returning to India, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said. "When the man, who lives in Delhi, returned home he felt weakness and consulted doctors who tested him positive for coronavirus. However, he kept visiting the company since returning from abroad because of which all 707 employees of the company have been put on surveillance," Bhargava told reporters.

"His family members and children are already under surveillance," Bhargava said, adding that the company is also being sanitised under the watch of experts. He said the Health Department is in touch with the people under surveillance and anybody showing any symptoms for the novel virus will be tested.

"The man who has tested positive would sit in his office only during visits to the company so the chances of him contacting many people are less and hence employees are only on surveillance," he added. The CMO said so far nobody has shown any symptoms for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar and advised people to exercise utmost precaution. People with cough, fever, cold or lethargy should consult medical experts and put themselves in self-isolation in order to not spread it further, he said.

More than 1,30,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people. The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 81, which include 16 Italians and one Canadian, Health Ministry officials said..

