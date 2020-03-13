2 arrested for firing at man in Delhi's Paharganj area

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly firing at a man following a quarrel in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Friday. On February 28, one Dipanshu complained to police that when he was travelling on a motorcycle with his two friends, three persons got into a quarrel with them at Multani Dhanda area in Paharganj.

He alleged that all the three seemed to be in inebriated state and one of them fired a shot injuring him in a leg, police said. Following investigation, Amar Singh Pali (37) and Rahul Hemant Sharma (31), both residents Paharganj, were arrested and the weapon has been seized, the police said..

