Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 arrested for firing at man in Delhi's Paharganj area

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:22 IST
2 arrested for firing at man in Delhi's Paharganj area

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly firing at a man following a quarrel in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Friday. On February 28, one Dipanshu complained to police that when he was travelling on a motorcycle with his two friends, three persons got into a quarrel with them at Multani Dhanda area in Paharganj.

He alleged that all the three seemed to be in inebriated state and one of them fired a shot injuring him in a leg, police said. Following investigation, Amar Singh Pali (37) and Rahul Hemant Sharma (31), both residents Paharganj, were arrested and the weapon has been seized, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana to have 6 more airports, says Minister KT Rama Rao

The Telangana government on Friday proposed the setting up of six airports including three greenfield and three brownfield airports in the state. In line with the theme of the event Flying for All we are now planning to re-activate old airp...

Turkey halts flights with nine European countries to contain coronavirus

Turkey is halting flights to and from Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands as of Saturday morning until April 17 as part of efforts to contain coronavirus, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Tur...

AI cancels flights to Italy, South Korea, Kuwait; curtails services on five int'l routes

Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, South Korea and Kuwait besides curtailing services to France, Germany, Spain, Israel and Sri Lanka till April 30, the airline said on Friday, amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. An...

Three killed after falling into well in Bengal

Three persons died after falling into a well that was being dug in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred when a nine-feet-deep well was being dug in Dhenua village in Manteswar police station area,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020