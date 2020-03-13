Rajasthan governor asks officials to conduct awareness campaigns on coronavirus

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra directed officials on Friday to conduct awareness programmes on coronavirus in universities. He said universities too should run activities to spread awareness on COVID-19 among the people in their vicinity.

The governor was chairing a high-level meeting with officials to review the situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He was briefed about the measures taken by the state government to control the situation. The governor asked officials to continue with the efforts and said active public participation in combating the situation was important.

Chief secretary DB Gupta informed the governor that three persons, including an Italian couple, had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan so far. He said the Disaster Management Act was being implemented effectively in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria, Secretary to the Governor Subir Kumar, SMS Medical College principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari and other officials were present at the meeting..

