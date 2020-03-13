COVID-19: Test results of 34 samples awaited in T'gana

The Telangana government on Friday said it is awaiting the results of 34 samples of people tested for coronavirus and that it has strengthened surveillance and control measures as per national guidelines. Only one positive case of the virus has been reported in the state so far, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said.

The 24-year-old man, who tested positive, has fully recovered and would be discharged soon, state Health Minister E Rajender had said on Thursday. The youth, a techie working in Bengaluru, has been undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here ever since he tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

The government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the virus as per national guidelines in view of COVID-19 being declared as Public Health Emergency of International concern (PHEIC), the bulletin said. The Raj Bhavan said in a press release that all meetings of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have been postponed until further instructions in view of the Health Ministrys advisory to avoid mass gatherings till the spread of the virus is contained..

