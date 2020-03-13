773 people who came in contact with coronavirus patient in Delhi traced: Police

Over 770 people, who came in contact with a 46-year-old man who has tested positive for coronavirus, have been traced, officials said on Friday. The man is a resident of Delhi's Janakpuri and works in Noida. As many as 773 people from outside Delhi, who came in contact with him, have been traced, the officials said.

The mother of the man has also been infected by the virus and both are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here. The government banned all sports gatherings (including the IPL), conferences and seminars beyond 200 people on Friday.

All Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have been disinfected in the presence of depot managers and officials, the officials said. Cleaning and disinfection activities were carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the nights of March 12 and 13 at metro depots and stations, they added.

Over 2,000 train coaches and 285 metro stations were being intensely cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis as a part of a cleanliness-cum-awareness drive in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi-NCR, the officials said. Till date, 1,69,303 passengers from coronavirus-hit countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance, they said, adding that 5,468 passengers from such nations were screened on Friday..

