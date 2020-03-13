MP Speaker says he was waiting to meet rebel ministers

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati said on Friday that the six ministers who have been dropped from the state cabinet did not meet him to explain whether they had resigned as legislators voluntarily. Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari were removed from the cabinet earlier Friday on recommendation made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath to the governor.

These six leaders are among 22 Congress MLAs who are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I waited for them for three more hours but they did not come. I had asked them to meet me in person today as per the rules," Prajapati told reporters here.

The 22 rebel MLAs resigned after Scindia quit the Congress earlier this week. Nineteen of them, including the six (now former) ministers are camping in Bengaluru. An assembly secretariat official told PTI that seven of these MLAs have been summoned by the Speaker on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.

The MLAs camping in Bengaluru canceled at the last minute their plan to return to Bhopal. "The legislators had reached the Bengaluru airport.

However, at the last minute they dropped the plan to return to Bhopal. They were told not to go to the Madhya Pradesh capital for security reasons as Congress workers had gathered outside the Bhopal airport holding sticks," Pankaj Chaturvedi, a loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, said..

