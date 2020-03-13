UP govt to engage ECIL for making security arrangements in courts of district judges

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to engage the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) for making security arrangements like installing CCTV cameras and baggage scanners in courts of district judges, a senior official said. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The cabinet has decided to engage ECIL, which is a Government of India enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, for security arrangements of courts of district judges" Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, told reporters. The ECIL will install CCTVs, baggage scanners, biometric ID systems in court premises, he said, adding that state home and law departments will ensure security as per court directives.

In another decision, the cabinet fixed a target of purchasing 55 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, state minister Sidharth Nath Singh said. The exercise of purchasing wheat will start from April 1 and go on till June 15, he said, adding that farmers will receive payments within 72 hours..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

