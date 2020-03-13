Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Criminal held after gunfight with police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:24 IST
Noida: Criminal held after gunfight with police

An alleged criminal involved in multiple cases of loot in Delhi-NCR was held here on Friday evening, following a gunfight with the Noida police, officials said. The accused, in his 20s, was on a motorcycle along with another man when they were intercepted around 7.30 pm near Sector 119, within the Phase 3 police station limits, for routine checking, but they tried to flee, a senior police officer said.

"They were on a motorcycle, which did not have a number plate and looked suspicious. When gestured to stop, they sped away towards the service road and opened fire on the police team that followed them," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said. "Accused Sadiq was injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and was held, while his partner, Surjeet, managed to escape. A search is on for him," he added.

Aggarwal said Sadiq, a native of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh and a current resident of Ghaziabad, was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were at least five cases of loot registered against Sadiq in Delhi and Noida and a background check was being done, he added.

A countrymade pistol was seized from the possession of the accused, while the motorcycle was impounded, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Next week's Democratic primaries to proceed despite coronavirus, Louisiana delay

Louisiana on Friday became the first U.S. state to postpone its presidential nominating contest because of the coronavirus pandemic, while four states holding their contests next week said their primaries would go forward as planned. The So...

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. In a statement on Twitter,...

Spain to declare state of alert over virus

Spains government is to declare a state of alert over the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after infections soared over 4,200 with 120 dead. There will be a cabinet meeting tomorrow to decl...

Slovak election winner agrees four-party coalition with cabinet deal

Slovakias anti-corruption Ordinary People OLANO party, the winner of a February election, has agreed a four-party coalition after the parties struck a deal on cabinet seats, the parties leaders said on Friday.The deal is a further step for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020