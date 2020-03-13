Maha Assembly unanimously proposes to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Shankarseth Terminus

Maharashtra Assembly on Friday unanimously passed the proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Shankarseth Terminus.

Jagannath Shankarseth was an industrialist and educationist in the early 19th Century. He was one of the first directors of India's first railway company.

Shiv Sena has been long demanding to change the name of Mumbai Central Terminus after Shankar. (ANI)

