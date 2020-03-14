Himachal: Three trapped in landslide, rescued

Three people were on Saturday trapped in their house due to landslide triggered by rains and snowfall here, following which they were rescued, police said

They were trapped in their 'dhara' (kachcha house) in Lakkar Bazar near Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here as the landslide occurred around 4 am, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said

The SP said the three of them were immediately rescued by fire and police officials. Three other people, residing in the adjoining 'dhara', were also shifted to a safe place to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.